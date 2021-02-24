Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Tootsie Roll Industries makes up about 2.2% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III owned approximately 0.34% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

TR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.41. 3,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of -0.02. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

