Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 2.4% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.62. 91,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,593. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.