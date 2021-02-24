Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. The Clorox makes up approximately 2.8% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 1,168.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CLX traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $184.97. 27,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,695. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.34 and its 200-day moving average is $207.24.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,261 shares of company stock worth $94,009,663 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.