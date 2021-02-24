Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 2.9% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 189,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,380,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

APD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $263.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,138. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.70 and its 200 day moving average is $282.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.