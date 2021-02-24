Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Has $9.14 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.0% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801,224. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.55 and a 200-day moving average of $137.02. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $313.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

