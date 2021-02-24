Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Increases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises 2.4% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,176,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,612,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 69,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,162. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.73.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

