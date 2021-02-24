Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Purchases 4,147 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.5% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

NYSE SCHW traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.26. 178,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,217,914. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $668,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,852,205 shares of company stock worth $104,965,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

