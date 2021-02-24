Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Purchases 795 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Pool comprises approximately 2.6% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III owned 0.05% of Pool worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,603. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $401.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on POOL. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

