Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 694,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,074,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

REKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

