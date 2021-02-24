Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX) (ASX:RWC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX) (ASX:RWC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.
About Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX)
