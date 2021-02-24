Remme Trading Up 2.9% This Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Remme has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $7,718.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00035403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.58 or 0.00725952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00038979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (REM) is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . The official website for Remme is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

