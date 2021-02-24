Ren Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Billion (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002281 BTC on major exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $262.85 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 995,363,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

