renBTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $886.74 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. renBTC has a total market cap of $886.74 million and $18.34 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $49,340.11 or 1.00419360 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.46 or 0.00497541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00067170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00081792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.00481984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00073858 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 17,972 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

