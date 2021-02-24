Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,607.32

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,607.32 ($73.26) and traded as high as GBX 5,995 ($78.33). Renishaw plc (RSW.L) shares last traded at GBX 5,770 ($75.39), with a volume of 56,106 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renishaw plc (RSW.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,455.83 ($58.22).

Get Renishaw plc (RSW.L) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,040.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,607.32. The firm has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Renishaw plc (RSW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.74%.

About Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw plc (RSW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw plc (RSW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.