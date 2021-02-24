RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.10

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as low as $2.80. RenovaCare shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 10,153 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $252.45 million, a PE ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 2.50.

About RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

