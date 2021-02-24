Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Gap Up to $8.85

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $10.01. Renren shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 616 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Renren as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

