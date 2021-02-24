Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.00-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.305-4.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.16 billion.

RCII stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.86.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

