Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $206.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.84, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.69. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

