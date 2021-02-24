Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.88. Republic Services reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.38.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Republic Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

