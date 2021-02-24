Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $89.53. 11,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,012. Republic Services has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.92.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

