Request Trading 17.1% Higher This Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $94.79 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.0948 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00055707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.99 or 0.00751055 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00034588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00039672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00060513 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.66 or 0.04499889 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

