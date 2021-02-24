Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Booking Holdings Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $200.16 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,709.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,981.03.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,359.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,136.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,951.54. Booking has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,392.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 53,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,170,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.