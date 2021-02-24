Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for M&T Bank Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $165.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. FMR LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930,426 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,922,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,379,000 after buying an additional 440,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,142,000 after buying an additional 297,979 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

