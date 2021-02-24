Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Albemarle Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.26.

Albemarle stock opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.53. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,579,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 709.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 219,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 953.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 180,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

