Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BP (BP)

2/16/2021 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – BP had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/3/2021 – BP had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/3/2021 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – BP is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – BP is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2021 – BP had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/12/2021 – BP is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BP stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

