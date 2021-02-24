Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG):

2/24/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $79.00 to $83.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $67.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $49.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $76.00.

2/4/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/21/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $65.00.

12/31/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diamondback Energy shares have handily outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry over the trailing 3-month period (+69.4% versus +45.8%) and poised for further capital appreciation. Diamondback focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions & active drilling in the Permian Basin. Diamondback's leading position in the unconventional play got another leg up with the proposed takeover of QEP Resources. The transaction will further boost the company’s production and proved reserves in the region along with offering the firm with synergy benefits. Moreover, the company’s substantial ownership interest in its infrastructure spin-off Rattler Midstream provides it with a steady and growing revenue stream. Consequently, Diamondback is viewed a preferred upstream energy firm to own now.”

12/28/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 128,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,848. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,475,000 after acquiring an additional 182,379 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

