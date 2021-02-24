Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aker BP ASA (DETNF)

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS: DETNF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2021 – Aker BP ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/10/2021 – Aker BP ASA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/9/2021 – Aker BP ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/9/2021 – Aker BP ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/8/2021 – Aker BP ASA was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2021 – Aker BP ASA was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2021 – Aker BP ASA was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/18/2021 – Aker BP ASA was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Aker BP ASA stock remained flat at $$25.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

