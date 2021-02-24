Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (ARX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE: ARX):

2/19/2021 – ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$13.00.

2/12/2021 – ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.00.

2/12/2021 – ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.75 to C$10.00.

2/12/2021 – ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

1/15/2021 – ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

ARX stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.14. 2,090,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,213. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.25. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.42 and a 52-week high of C$8.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Ltd (ARXTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources Ltd (ARXTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.