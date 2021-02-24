Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2021 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $73.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $74.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/19/2021 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 122,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,970,773. The firm has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

