Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $150.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $163.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/19/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $190.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $154.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $137.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

Get QUALCOMM Incorporated alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,372,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $672,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 18,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.