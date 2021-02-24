Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TUI (TUI)

TUI (LON: TUI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/24/2021 – TUI was given a new GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – TUI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – TUI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/9/2021 – TUI had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

TUI stock traded up GBX 50.90 ($0.67) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 449 ($5.87). 15,138,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,557,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 365.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 361.70. TUI AG has a 12 month low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 775 ($10.13). The stock has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23.

In related news, insider Peter Krueger acquired 39,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

