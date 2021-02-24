Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TUI (TUI)

TUI (LON: TUI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/24/2021 – TUI was given a new GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – TUI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – TUI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/9/2021 – TUI had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.
TUI stock traded up GBX 50.90 ($0.67) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 449 ($5.87). 15,138,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,557,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 365.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 361.70. TUI AG has a 12 month low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 775 ($10.13). The stock has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23.
In related news, insider Peter Krueger acquired 39,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36).
