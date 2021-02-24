Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 24th (AIRG, AKZOY, ALPN, AMCR, AMTI, AMWL, APRE, ASIX, ASPN, AU)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 24th:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic and other diseases. The company’s lead product candidate consist AMT-101, which is in clinical stage. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is based in Calif. “

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

ENI (NYSE:E) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $360.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $3.50 to $4.75. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

