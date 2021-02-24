Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 24th (ALLK, ARES, INTU, ITMPF, NLLSF, OSH, RDUS, SNAP, SYNA, TCOM)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 24th:

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK). They issued an overweight rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $450.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $430.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.