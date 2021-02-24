Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 24th (ALLK, ARES, INTU, ITMPF, NLLSF, OSH, RDUS, SNAP, SYNA, TCOM)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 24th:

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK). They issued an overweight rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $450.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $430.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

