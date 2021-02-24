Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 24th (AZN, FARO, FET, FFG, FSTR, FUSN, GH, GLYC, GNC, GNLN)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 24th:

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a £100 ($130.65) target price on the stock.

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZNL) alerts:

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 120 ($1.57).

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZNL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZNL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.