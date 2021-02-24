Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cerner (CERN)

Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/16/2021 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Cerner was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $72.00 to $82.00.

1/19/2021 – Cerner was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/7/2021 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $81.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $77.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

