Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG):
- 2/23/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.
- 2/22/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $4.25 to $5.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.25 to $6.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.75 to $6.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $4.50 to $5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $4.50 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $5.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $2.75 to $4.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.75.
- 1/7/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/6/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 546,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,525,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 249,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 2,155,901 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 1,525,570 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,567,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,850,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
