Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG):

2/23/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

2/22/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $4.25 to $5.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.25 to $6.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.75 to $6.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $4.50 to $5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $4.50 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $5.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $2.75 to $4.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.75.

1/7/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 546,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,525,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 249,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 2,155,901 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 1,525,570 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,567,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,850,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

