Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $316.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $320.00 to $348.00.

2/22/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $312.00 to $331.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Estee Lauder have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is undertaking robust cost-control measures amid the coronavirus outbreak. Such efforts drove its operating income margin in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, the company’s Skin Care business is growing steadily. This along with solid online growth bodes well, especially amid the pandemic. Notably, the company’s sales and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year in the quarter. Moreover, Estee Lauder has strong presence in emerging markets which insulates it from the macroeconomic headwinds in the matured markets. However, some store closures and reduced traffic in reopened ones are a concern. Also, international travel restrictions have been negatively impacting consumer traffic in most travel retail locations.”

2/9/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $271.00 to $314.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $312.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $299.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $208.00.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $254.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $255.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $259.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $272.00 to $307.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

2/2/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/28/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $239.00 to $258.00.

12/28/2020 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $239.00 to $258.00.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.90 and its 200-day moving average is $239.02. The stock has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

