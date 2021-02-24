Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CDW (CDW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CDW (NASDAQ: CDW):

2/11/2021 – CDW had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – CDW had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – CDW had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/4/2021 – CDW was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.38. 18,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.78. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $162.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Get CDW Co alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,645. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 85.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.