Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS: JRONY) in the last few weeks:

2/18/2021 – Jerónimo Martins, SGPS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

2/16/2021 – Jerónimo Martins, SGPS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Jerónimo Martins, SGPS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/10/2021 – Jerónimo Martins, SGPS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Jerónimo Martins, SGPS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/3/2021 – Jerónimo Martins, SGPS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Jerónimo Martins, SGPS was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2021 – Jerónimo Martins, SGPS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/26/2021 – Jerónimo Martins, SGPS is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Jerónimo Martins, SGPS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/15/2021 – Jerónimo Martins, SGPS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – Jerónimo Martins, SGPS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Jerónimo Martins, SGPS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS:JRONY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

