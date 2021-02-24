Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Magna International (MGA)

Magna International (NYSE: MGA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $61.50 to $85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MGA opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $87.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.63.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Magna International by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,475,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,617,000 after buying an additional 4,867,003 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Magna International by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after buying an additional 3,635,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Magna International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,384,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of Magna International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,600,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Magna International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 983,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

