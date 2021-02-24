Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sodexo (SDXAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sodexo (OTCMKTS: SDXAY):

2/22/2021 – Sodexo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/12/2021 – Sodexo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/11/2021 – Sodexo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/3/2021 – Sodexo was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2021 – Sodexo had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2021 – Sodexo was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of Sodexo stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. 10,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,564. Sodexo S.A. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

