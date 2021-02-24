Resource Management LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Resource Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

DIS stock opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.36. The company has a market cap of $357.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $198.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,079,704 shares of company stock valued at $192,927,683 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

