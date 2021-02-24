Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Stake Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 1,116.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Retail Properties of America worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.89.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.