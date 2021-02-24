ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Shares Gap Down to $2.55

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.25. ReTo Eco-Solutions shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 48,842 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) by 141.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

