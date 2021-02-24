Revain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.05 Billion (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $5.84 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00054488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.50 or 0.00727677 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00032933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00038305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060077 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00039893 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

