Revain (REV) Price Hits $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Revain has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $5.67 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.52 or 0.00777474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00032758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00039836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060937 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.11 or 0.04680506 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00040341 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.