Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.24) Per Share

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of RVNC opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.07. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $130,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $859,438.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

