Reviewing Emerald Bioscience (OTCMKTS:EMBI) & Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Emerald Bioscience (OTCMKTS:EMBI) and Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Emerald Bioscience and Citius Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Citius Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.94%. Given Citius Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Emerald Bioscience.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emerald Bioscience and Citius Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Bioscience N/A N/A $1.05 million N/A N/A Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$17.55 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Emerald Bioscience has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Emerald Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Emerald Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald Bioscience and Citius Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Bioscience N/A N/A -347.62% Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -62.67% -48.27%

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals beats Emerald Bioscience on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerald Bioscience Company Profile

Emerald Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics for unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's lead product candidate is NB1111, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of glaucoma. It is also developing NB2222, a product candidate in preclinical trials for use in the treatment of various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy; and NB3111, a cannabinoid cocktail in testing for use as an anti-infective agent against various strains of antibiotic resistant bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. The company was formerly known as Nemus Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Emerald Bioscience, Inc. in March 2019. Emerald Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

