Reviewing Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) & Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ)

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valaris and Helmerich & Payne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.02 Helmerich & Payne $1.77 billion 1.69 -$494.50 million ($0.86) -32.36

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Helmerich & Payne. Helmerich & Payne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Helmerich & Payne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -304.39% -18.72% -8.32% Helmerich & Payne -27.88% -2.80% -1.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valaris has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Valaris and Helmerich & Payne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00 Helmerich & Payne 6 8 9 0 2.13

Valaris currently has a consensus price target of $0.06, suggesting a potential downside of 36.84%. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus price target of $21.68, suggesting a potential downside of 22.08%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Valaris.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Valaris on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated 13 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 45 jackup rigs, including rigs under construction. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

