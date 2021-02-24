Reviewing National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ)

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

This table compares National Western Life Group and Emergent Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Western Life Group 13.05% 4.31% 0.74% Emergent Capital N/A 30.08% 9.37%

81.1% of National Western Life Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of National Western Life Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for National Western Life Group and Emergent Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Western Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Western Life Group and Emergent Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Western Life Group $819.19 million 0.92 $131.62 million N/A N/A Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.96 $14.50 million N/A N/A

National Western Life Group has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Volatility & Risk

National Western Life Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.3, indicating that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Western Life Group beats Emergent Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders. Its life products include universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life insurance, and traditional products comprising term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprise flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities. The company also engages in the real estate and other investment activities. The company markets and distributes its insurance products primarily through independent national marketing organizations. National Western Life Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.